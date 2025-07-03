That country’s stock exchange is representing a positive sentiment is a fact that has found its meaningful expression from the impressive surge in the values of stocks in recent days. Yesterday, for example, shares scaled the 130,000-point barrier to reach a new high after climbing by 2,100 points. In my view, economic stabilization has itself manifested in many ways, including the strong performance of stock exchange.

Although the stock exchange outcomes are not the only tool to gauge a country’s state of economy, the other economic indicators seem to be in good shape to confirm betterment in the condition of an ailing economy. It is, therefore, plausibly argued that stocks largely soar because other economic indicators are heading in the same direction.

It is important to note that the country needs a higher growth rate, and the need to fuel growth cannot be emphasized enough. The government, in my view, must take all the required steps aimed at accelerating the growth rate without any further loss of time.

The target set for the ongoing fiscal year, in my view, is less than modest. It needs to be revised upward with a view to adding to the prevailing positive sentiment and creating new job opportunities on a large scale. Last but not least, a bull market is a good time to assess your investing goals.

Fahmida Salahuddin

Karachi

