Pakistan Print 2025-07-03

WB rates ‘Punjab Green Development Programme’ as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Tahir Amin Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of “Punjab Green Development Programme” worth $200 million “moderately satisfactory” which envisaged strengthening environmental governance and promoting green investments in the province.

The bank in its Implementation Status and Results Report (ISR) also termed the progress towards achievement of project development objective moderately satisfactory.

The project was approved in May 2018 with the development objective to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investments in Punjab.

The original closing date of the project was 30 June 2023. Official documents revealed that the programme has been restructured for the third time and the revised closure date is November 30th, 2025.

The original cost of the project was $200 million which was revised to $182.89 million, of which, $134.69 million i.e. 71.61 percent was disbursed so far.

The targets set under the “Promoting Green Investments” are yet to be achieved. New target is more realistic and is expected to be achieved before the new closing date, it added.

World Bank ISR Punjab Green Development Programme

