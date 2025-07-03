PM speaks to Saudi envoy, reaffirms commitment to regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his country’s commitment to regional peace and international cooperation.

During a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council in July and emphasised Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in fostering peace in the Middle East and South Asia.

Sharif praised King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s crucial diplomatic efforts, including facilitating dialogue aimed at a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Sharif recalled his recent conversation with the Crown Prince on June 24, underscoring Riyadh’s strategic influence in promoting regional stability.

During the talks, Sharif expressed his determination to lead Pakistan’s tenure at the UN Security Council with the full backing of Saudi Arabia, highlighting the importance of the partnership in addressing global challenges and advancing peace initiatives.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, in turn, commended Pakistan’s proactive role in ensuring peace and security across the region, stressing the deep-rooted ties and shared interests between the two nations.

The meeting reaffirmed Islamabad and Riyadh’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations amid a complex geopolitical landscape, with both sides emphasising cooperation on economic, security, and diplomatic fronts.

