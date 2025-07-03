AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-03

SIFC’s intervention sought: OCAC, members say concerned over imposition of PL on furnace oil

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and its member companies have expressed deep concern and strong protest regarding the imposition of a petroleum levy (PL) of Rs82,077 per metric ton on furnace oil (FO), effective July 1, 2025, through the Finance Act, 2025, seeking Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)’s intervention in the matter.

In a letter to the SIFC national coordinator, OCAC Chairman Adil Khattak has stated that this levy comes in addition to climate support levy (CSL) of Rs2,665 per metric ton on FO, and poses a serious threat to the overall business environment in the country.

“While we acknowledge and sincerely appreciate the support extended by the SIFC in securing interim relief from the Government of Pakistan through recovery of inadmissible general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products through the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) mechanism, we would like to emphasise that this remains a temporary measure with limited scope.

A sustainable solution requires the restoration of the taxable status of currently exempt petroleum products i.e. motor spirit (MS), high-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene, and light diesel oil (LDO).

The SIFC’s continued support is pivotal till the full and permanent resolution of this matter. The abrupt imposition of PL and CSL on FO without prior consultation with the industry signals a total disconnect from the economic and operational challenges currently being faced by the industry.

FO is a deregulated product, and its pricing is governed by market forces. It is mainly used for meeting energy needs of our domestic industry.”

He said the imposition of such a substantial fiscal burden will have widespread and adverse financial repercussions across multiple sectors of businesses, threatening their viability and long-term sustainability.

The letter stated: In this context, we respectfully submit the following points for your urgent consideration: The imposition of PL and CSL will increase FO prices by approximately 80 per cent, making its use economically unviable for key industries such as cement, shipping, textiles, glass, tyre manufacturing, large-scale industrial units, foundries, and other sectors relying on boilers and furnaces (commonly referred to as general trade). This drastic price increase will eliminate FO domestic demand and drive a sharp decline in industrial activity, potentially resulting in partial or complete operational shutdowns-especially where no viable fuel alternatives exist.

This measure stands in stark contrast to the Government of Pakistan’s stated commitment to promoting domestic manufacturing. Rather than enhancing revenues, it is likely to significantly reduce or eliminate FO sales within the country, thereby, decreasing associated sales tax revenues and undermining industrial competitiveness. Additionally, it would also defeat the objective of collection of envisaged revenue by imposing PL and CSL on FO.

Khattak stated that the imposition of climate support and petroleum levies on FO effective July 1, 2025 will raise its price by more than 80 per cent making many industries, shipping and IPPs unviable.

“It is fashionable to blame IMF for everything under the sun but the two probable reasons given: to cut down carbon emissions or meet the revenue shortfall do not justify this ill-advised decision,” he said, adding that if industrial and power production is to be sacrificed to reduce greenhouse emissions then would not Thar coal be the next target; after all the Bretton Woods Institutions both IMF and World Bank discourage use of coal. The revenue expected from PL is also going to be a pipe dream as the price increase would wipe off local sales.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

furnace oil OCAC SIFC

Comments

200 characters

SIFC’s intervention sought: OCAC, members say concerned over imposition of PL on furnace oil

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories