US calls Iran’s decision to suspend IAEA cooperation unacceptable

Reuters Published July 2, 2025

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it was unacceptable that Iran had chosen to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put into effect on Wednesday a law passed by parliament last week to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian state media reported.

Iran might accept US IAEA inspectors if nuclear deal reached

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a regular briefing this was unacceptable and Tehran must cooperate fully with the U.N. agency without further delay.

