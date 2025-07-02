Volvo Cars sales fall 12% in June, fully electric tumble 26%

STOCKHOLM: Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported on Wednesday a fourth straight month of falling sales volumes, pressured by trade tariffs and weaker electric vehicle demand.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, said in a statement it sold 62,858 cars in June, a 12% drop from a year earlier.

The group, which in April withdrew its earnings forecast for the next two years in the face of tariffs, said sales of fully electric cars fell 26% to account for 22% of total sales volumes.

Sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 19% to account for 44% of total sales volumes.

“This month’s performance is an example of the tough conditions that we have indicated,” a Volvo Car spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs in restructuring

“We anticipated 2025 would be a challenging transition year on the path to our long-term growth ambitions,” she added.

Volvo Cars said in May it would cut 3,000 mostly white-collar jobs as it struggles with cost increases, a slowdown in electric vehicle demand and global trade uncertainty.

Its sales volumes in Europe were down 14%, while in the U.S. and China they were down 7% and 3%, respectively.

Shares in the company were up 4.8% at 1348 GMT, but have fallen 24% so far this year.