Hamas says discussing Gaza ceasefire proposals from mediators

GAZA CITY: Palestinian group Hamas said Wednesday it was discussing proposals from mediators for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, after US President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed to a 60-day truce.

Hamas said in a statement it was “conducting national consultations to discuss what we received from the proposals of the… mediators”.

Trump urges Hamas to accept ‘final proposal’ for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

It said it sought “to reach an agreement that guarantees ending the aggression, achieving the withdrawal (of Israel from Gaza) and urgently aiding our people in the Gaza Strip”.