Technology

Microsoft to lay off up to 9,000 employees, Seattle Times reports

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 06:51pm

Microsoft is laying off as much as 4%, or roughly 9,100, of its employees in the largest round of job cuts since 2023, the Seattle Times reported on Wednesday.

The company, which had about 228,000 employees worldwide as of June 2024, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The tech giant was planning to cut thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, according to a Bloomberg News report in June. Microsoft had also announced layoffs in May, which affected around 6,000 employees.

Microsoft to invest $400 million in Switzerland on AI, cloud computing

Corporate America has kicked off a series of job cuts across sectors as companies attempt to streamline operations amid economic uncertainties, following similar cutbacks seen last year.

