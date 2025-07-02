AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Gulf bourses end mixed on US tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 06:33pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday as investors monitored global trade developments ahead of the United States’ potential re-imposition of sweeping tariffs on July 9.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was not thinking of extending the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals with the U.S., and continued to express doubt that an agreement could be reached with Japan.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, after two consecutive sessions of losses, helped by 1.7% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

The cautious mood dominating the region contributed to mixed sector performances, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill.

“Investors are awaiting further developments to gain more clarity, while low oil prices continue to pose a risk, despite a positive economic outlook,” he said.

Among gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.8%.

Oil futures edged up as Iran suspended cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and markets weighed expectations of more supply from major producers next month, while the U.S. dollar softened further.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Dubai at 17-year high

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.3% fall in toll operator Salik Company.

Separately, Dubai commuters may soon have a new way to beat traffic, as Joby Aviation successfully completed the first test flight of its fully-electric air taxi in the emirate this week - a significant step toward the city’s goal of integrating airborne transport into its mobility network as early as next year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, while the Qatari index closed flat.

A report on Tuesday suggested that the U.S. labour market stayed resilient in May, sharpening the focus on U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures due on Thursday as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates next.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated the U.S. central bank’s plans to “wait and learn more” before lowering rates.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.4%, with Talaat Moustafa Holding rising 0.9%.

------------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.1% to 11,130
 Abu Dhabi        fell 0.1% to 9,920
 Dubai            dropped 0.4% to 5,669
 QATAR            finished flat at 10,699
 EGYPT            added 0.4% to 32,820
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.3% to 1,950
 OMAN             added 0.3% to 4,525
 KUWAIT           declined 0.6% to 9,083
------------------------------------------
