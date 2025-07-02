AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Technology

Google offers new proposal to stave off EU antitrust fine, document shows

Published 02 Jul, 2025

BRUSSELS: Alphabet’s Google has proposed fresh changes to its search results in an attempt to fend off growing criticism from rivals, a week before a key meeting that could lead to yet another EU antitrust fine, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The U.S. tech giant has been under pressure after being hit with EU antitrust charges of favouring its own services such as Google Shopping, Google Hotels and Google Flights over competitors in March.

Google rejects app store age verification for online content

It will meet its rivals and the European Commission to discuss its proposals during a July 7-8 workshop in Brussels, the document said.

