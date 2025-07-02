Google offers new proposal to stave off EU antitrust fine, document shows

BRUSSELS: Alphabet’s Google has proposed fresh changes to its search results in an attempt to fend off growing criticism from rivals, a week before a key meeting that could lead to yet another EU antitrust fine, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The U.S. tech giant has been under pressure after being hit with EU antitrust charges of favouring its own services such as Google Shopping, Google Hotels and Google Flights over competitors in March.

It will meet its rivals and the European Commission to discuss its proposals during a July 7-8 workshop in Brussels, the document said.