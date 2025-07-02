AIRLINK 152.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
Business & Finance

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 03:13pm

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reduced the rates of return on a number of its National Savings Schemes (NSS) with effect from June 27, 2025, it was learnt on Wednesday.

The rate of Saving Account (SA) remained unchanged at 9.50%, brokerage house Topline Securities reported.

The Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) will offer a return of 11.76%, after a decline of 15bps from 11.91%.

The return on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) declined by 24bps to 13.20% from 13.44%.

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Meanwhile, the rates of Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) and Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA) also lowered by 24bps each, to 13.20% each.

Similarly, Regular Income Certificates (RIC) will offer an 11.16% return, as compared to 11.52% earlier, a drop of 36bps.

Special Savings Certificate (SSC) will now offer return of 10.6% amid a drop of 30bps.

Meanwhile, the rates of Serwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) and Serwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) also lowered by 59bps each, to 9.75% each.

