Business & Finance

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2025 02:27pm

Pakistan’s trade deficit significantly increased by 9% to $26.3 billion in FY 2024-25, as compared to the previous fiscal year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

The country’s trade balance, the gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of $24.1 billion in FY 2023-24.

Exports in FY25 increased by 4.7% to $32.1 billion from $30.7 billion in FY24.

“Sustainable double-digit export growth will require political and economic stability, energy reforms, and global competitiveness,” said Topline Securities.

Meanwhile, imports in FY25 also rose by 6.6%, clocking in at $58.4 billion from $54.8 billion recorded in FY24.

Balance of trade in June

The country’s trade deficit decreased marginally by 3.4 % to $2.3 billion in June 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The country’s trade balance was recorded at a deficit of $2.4 billion in June 2024.

The trade deficit declined year-on-year (YoY) in June 2025 on the back of a decrease in the country’s imports and exports. However, the decline in imports was more pronounced.

Exports in June 2025 stood at $2.54 billion, down 0.6% against $2.56 billion recorded in June 2024.

Meanwhile, imports were recorded at $4.86 billion, down 2% against $4.96 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the trade deficit lowered significantly by 9.5% in June 2025 against $2.57 billion in May 2025.

trade deficit imports PBS Exports pakistan trade balance balacne of trade

