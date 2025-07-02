AIRLINK 152.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.94%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.59%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.95%)
FCCL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
FLYNG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
HUBC 138.48 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.63%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 223.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.74%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
PRL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.37%)
SEARL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (6.29%)
SSGC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.96%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
TPLP 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Baidu launches AI video generator, overhauls search features

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 01:47pm

BEIJING: China’s Baidu on Wednesday launched an AI-driven video generator for businesses as well as a major upgrade to its search engine.

The image-to-video model, called MuseSteamer, is capable of generating videos up to 10 seconds long and comes in three versions - Turbo, Pro and Lite.

Over the past year, artificial intelligence heavyweights like OpenAI and big global tech companies have been expanding beyond chatbots to text-to-video or image-to-video generators.

In China, ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba have also launched models.

While many rival products, including OpenAI’s Sora, target consumers with subscription plans, Baidu’s MuseSteamer is aimed only at business users and a consumer app is not yet available.

Baidu says domestic tech will shield AI push from US curbs

The search engine overhaul includes a redesigned search box that accepts longer queries and supports voice and image-based searches.

The platform also displays more targeted content using Baidu’s AI technology.

Baidu has faced increasing pressure as AI-based chatbots such as ByteDance’s Doubao and Tencent’s Yuanbao become more popular.

ByteDance Baidu

Comments

200 characters

Baidu launches AI video generator, overhauls search features

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Aurangzeb urges global push to revive development cooperation at FfD4

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Read more stories