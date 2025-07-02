AIRLINK 152.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.94%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.59%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.95%)
FCCL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
FLYNG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
HUBC 138.48 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.63%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 223.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.74%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
PRL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.37%)
SEARL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (6.29%)
SSGC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.96%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
TPLP 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aurangzeb urges global push to revive development cooperation at FfD4

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2025 01:19pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has called for a renewed global commitment to revitalising international development cooperation to meet the aspirations of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaking at a Multistakeholder Round Table during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Sevilla, Spain, the federal minister emphasised that such revitalisation is not merely desirable but essential at this pivotal juncture for global development.

In his remarks, Aurangzeb laid out a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to effectively implement the Sevilla Outcome and foster meaningful progress, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

As a first step, the federal minister stressed the need for urgent execution of priority actions to transition from pledges to tangible delivery.

“This, he noted, must involve greater country ownership of development agendas, with national strategies taking precedence over donor-driven models. Aligning frameworks with domestic priorities is key to ensuring sustainability and relevance on the ground.”

Aurangzeb calls for equitable global financial reforms

Aurangzeb further underscored the importance of expanding access to concessional and blended financing—particularly for climate initiatives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-related investments—in order to catalyse private capital in fiscally constrained developing countries.

He called for a thorough reform of the global financial architecture, urging multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, and credit rating agencies to better reflect countries’ reform efforts, climate vulnerabilities, and developmental ambitions in their lending terms and assessments.

Aurangzeb also highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in how development cooperation is approached within developing countries themselves.

He advocated moving away from input-focused models towards strategies that are results-oriented and linked to measurable development outcomes. He urged the integration of cross-cutting themes such as climate resilience, gender equity, and digital inclusion into development plans, while emphasising the need to scale up South-South and triangular cooperation through context-specific, peer-driven solutions rather than externally imposed frameworks.

As a third key measure, the minister proposed the establishment of global delivery mechanisms to accelerate the implementation of the Sevilla Commitments.

“These could include expanded blended finance platforms designed to de-risk private investment through instruments such as guarantees, first-loss capital, and outcome-linked bonds.”

Additionally, the Minister recommended setting up a dedicated global facility or task force tasked with monitoring and fast-tracking the Sevilla action agenda, complete with timelines, assigned responsibilities, and robust accountability systems.

Concluding his address, Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering inclusive and results-driven partnerships.

Pakistan Economy Muhammad Aurangzeb Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development Sevilla Outcome

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb urges global push to revive development cooperation at FfD4

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Read more stories