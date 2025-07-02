India’s equity benchmarks inch higher at the open after Trump comment on trade deal

India’s equity benchmarks opened marginally higher on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump’s remark that the world’s largest economy could reach a trade deal with India.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that both nations are nearing an agreement that would help India avoid sharp tariff increases.

The comments raise expectations of an agreement ahead of Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.18% to 25,588.3 points and the BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 83,790.72 as of 9:15 a.m. IST. Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.25% and 0.1%, respectively.

Investors await the trading debut of HDB Financial, after its record $1.5 billion IPO — the biggest ever by an Indian non-banking financial company — drew overwhelming demand with bids totaling $19 billion on Friday.

The firm is a unit of India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank.