AIRLINK 154.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.35%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.59%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 88.47 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.27%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.69%)
HUBC 137.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
MLCF 83.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.53%)
OGDC 222.16 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.27%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.48 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 34.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (4.4%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,075 Increased By 1875.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 39,837 Increased By 732.1 (1.87%)
India’s equity benchmarks inch higher at the open after Trump comment on trade deal

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:47am

India’s equity benchmarks opened marginally higher on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump’s remark that the world’s largest economy could reach a trade deal with India.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that both nations are nearing an agreement that would help India avoid sharp tariff increases.

The comments raise expectations of an agreement ahead of Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.18% to 25,588.3 points and the BSE Sensex added 0.11% to 83,790.72 as of 9:15 a.m. IST. Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.25% and 0.1%, respectively.

Investors await the trading debut of HDB Financial, after its record $1.5 billion IPO — the biggest ever by an Indian non-banking financial company — drew overwhelming demand with bids totaling $19 billion on Friday.

The firm is a unit of India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank.

Indian stocks

