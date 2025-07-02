AIRLINK 154.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.35%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.59%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 88.47 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.27%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.69%)
HUBC 137.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
MLCF 83.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.53%)
OGDC 222.16 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.27%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.48 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 34.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (4.4%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,075 Increased By 1875.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 39,837 Increased By 732.1 (1.87%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese long-term bond yields slip as trade talks flounder

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:45am

SINGAPORE: Japanese government bonds rose slightly on Wednesday, pushing yields at the long-end of the curve down, as protracted trade negotiations and uncertainty around upcoming national elections spurred a bid for safe-haven bonds.

The September contract, the main contract for JGB futures, was down 5 sen at 139.17 yen.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 2.885%.

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government has slipped ahead of key upper house elections slated for July 20, an NHK poll showed on Monday.

Ishiba’s cash handout plan to help the public deal with inflation has failed to impress voters.

Japanese investors are also dealing with the worry the country has yet to secure a trade deal with the United States after nearly three months of negotiations.

Tokyo has been scrambling to convince the US to scrap a 25% tariff on Japanese cars and a 24% reciprocal tariff on other Japanese imports.

The reciprocal tariff has been paused until July 9, but President Donald Trump has indicated a deal may not happen by then.

Trump has also suggested he could impose a tariff of “30% or 35% or whatever the number is that we determine” on imports from Japan - well above the tariff rate he announced on April 2 and then later paused.

“I get the impression that the market is starting to pay attention to the reality that the outlook for Japan-US trade negotiations has become even more uncertain, with concrete numbers now being released,” said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.415% while 10-year interest rate swaps were at 1.25%.

They have traded in a wide range between 0.8% and 1.4% this year.

Traders said some of the buying of long-term bonds was led by short-covering ahead of a 30-year bond auction scheduled for Thursday.

At the short end of the rates markets, the overnight call money rate was quoted at 0.477% and the one-month Japanese yen treasury bill fell 0.4 bp to 0.454%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 2.315%.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Japanese long-term bond yields slip as trade talks flounder

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Read more stories