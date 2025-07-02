AIRLINK 154.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.41%)
BOP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.67%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.42%)
FCCL 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.19%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.44 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (4.87%)
SSGC 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.88%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,060 Increased By 1860.7 (1.45%)
KSE30 39,847 Increased By 742.1 (1.9%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei edges lower, tech a mixed bag

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:43am

SINGAPORE: Japanese shares fell slightly on Wednesday, reacting to a selloff in US technology heavyweights and uncertainty about trade tariffs, with the prospect of Fed interest rate cuts providing markets a floor.

Overnight, as the Nasdaq came further off last week’s record highs, the NYFANG index, which tracks 10 heavily traded tech names, fell 1.8%.

Meanwhile, in comments on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept alive market expectations of a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming July 29-30 meeting, prompting investors to slightly boost the possibility of a reduction.

At home, Japanese investors are keeping an eye on key upper house elections slated for July 20 and the prospect of a trade deal with the United States, which President Donald Trump has indicated might not happen by his July 9 deadline for higher tariffs.

At 0235 GMT, the Nikkei index fell 392.61 points, or 1%, to 39,593.72.

While it is down more than 3% this week, the index has risen nearly 11% since April 2, when Trump unveiled his reciprocal tariffs.

Kenji Abe, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities, said the Nikkei’s strength was owing to expectations for rate cuts by the Fed and the rally in global semiconductor shares over the past month.

“Part of the market participants expected the news that the trade negotiations between Japan and the US are not going well because it took such a long time and some people also expected the trade negotiation regarding auto tariffs not going well,” he said.

“So the news that Japan may not reach agreement with the US is not that surprising.”

Tokyo has been scrambling to convince the US to scrap a 25% tariff on Japanese cars and a 24% reciprocal tariff on other Japanese imports. The reciprocal tariff has been paused until July 9, but Japan has yet to secure a trade deal after nearly three months of negotiations.

The broader Topix slipped 0.5%.

The largest percentage gainer in the index was Renesas Electronics Corp, up 3.24%.

The biggest decliners in the index were Konami Group Corp , down 6.48%, followed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries losing 5.04% and Fujikura, falling 4.67%.

Japan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei edges lower, tech a mixed bag

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

Read more stories