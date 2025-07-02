AIRLINK 154.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.32%)
BOP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.85%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.53 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.34%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.32 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (4.74%)
SSGC 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
SYM 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 129,982 Increased By 1783 (1.39%)
KSE30 39,800 Increased By 695.4 (1.78%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices ease ahead of US data as investors weigh Fed rate stance

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:27am

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited US payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on rate cuts, although a weaker dollar helped limit losses for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,330.68 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $3,340.60.

The US dollar index weakened to its lowest point in more than three years, making bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

“Gold prices are consolidating after posting the strongest gains in two weeks. The overall trend bias continues to favour the upside for now,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, adding Fed policy expectations are taking center stage at the moment.

Powell reiterated that the US central bank plans to “wait and learn more” about the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering interest rates, again setting aside US President Donald Trump’s demands for immediate and deep rate cuts.

US job openings unexpectedly increased in May, but a decline in hiring added to signs that the labour market had shifted into lower gear amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s tariffs on imports.

Investors are now awaiting US ADP employment data, due later in the day, and nonfarm payroll figures on Thursday for further insights into labour market conditions.

“The biggest risk for gold is an unexpectedly strong (NFP)result, but that seems rather unlikely to happen,” Spivak said.

Meanwhile, US Senate Republicans narrowly passed Trump’s tax-and-spending bill on Tuesday, a package cutting taxes, reducing social safety net programmes, and boosting military spending, while adding $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Trump expressed optimism on Tuesday about a potential trade deal with India but was skeptical about reaching a similar agreement with Japan.

He added that he was not considering an extension of the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals. Spot silver edged down 0.1% to $36.01 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,344.91, while palladium gained 0.4% to $1,104.92.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices ease ahead of US data as investors weigh Fed rate stance

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

Read more stories