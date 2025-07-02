AIRLINK 154.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.32%)
BOP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.85%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.53 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.34%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.32 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (4.74%)
SSGC 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
SYM 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 129,982 Increased By 1783 (1.39%)
KSE30 39,800 Increased By 695.4 (1.78%)
Markets

Copper gains as traders likely to continue shipping ahead of possible US tariffs

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Copper rose on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange on Wednesday, as traders are expected to continue rushing metal shipments to the US ahead of potential import tariffs, further tightening already low inventories elsewhere.

The most-traded copper contract on the SHFE gained 0.62% to 80,520 yuan ($11,238.43) per metric ton, as of 0105 GMT, or the highest price range so far in 2025 around the latter half of March, and the three-month copper on the LME inched up 0.12% to $9,945.5.

“Other than expectations of better demand from China with higher PMI in May and the US with better job market, low copper inventories at the SHFE and LME amid the continuing shipment to the US before the imposition of the import tariffs have been supportive to the price,” a Beijing-based metals analyst from a futures company said.

Copper hits three-month high on stronger China data

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses dropped 66% since the middle of February to 91,250 tons, and copper inventories in the warehouses monitored by the SHFE also fell by 66% since early March to 81,550 tons as of last Friday. Copper inventories in China typically rise in the summer months due to low seasonal demand.

“US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington’s negotiations with Beijing will focus first on reciprocal tariffs, and only later on duties on copper and other raw materials,” ANZ said.

“A delayed decision on tariffs would justify a premium on US copper, giving traders more time to ship metal before levies take effect.”

SHFE aluminium gained 0.61% to 20,685 yuan a ton, tin gained 0.4% to 268,420 yuan, lead inched up 0.2% to 17,170 yuan, nickel grew 0.16% to 120,580 yuan, while zinc fell 0.4% to 22,165 yuan.

LME aluminium gained 0.33% to $2,607 a ton, lead gained 0.2% to $2,042, and zinc inched up 0.06% to $2,715.5.

