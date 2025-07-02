PSX achieves historic milestone

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sustained its bullish momentum on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index registering another record closing mainly attributed to the macroeconomic stability with easing inflation and strengthening rupee, besides hopes of monetary easing in coming weeks.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by a remarkable 2,572.11 points or 2.05 percent to settle at an all-time high of 128,199.43 points. It opened on a firm note and maintained a steady upward trajectory throughout the session, peaking at an intra-day high of 128,475.70 points, and low of 126,113.28 points.

BRIndex100 closed at 13,050.51 points, gaining 279.22 points or 2.19 percent with a total volume of 810.23 million shares. On the other hand, BRIndex30 edged up by 205.47 points or 0.54 percent to close at 38,499.52, with a total volume of 485.71 million shares.

Topline Securities noted that KSE-100 Index rang in the new fiscal year with a bang, soaring at 128,199 points. Investor sentiment remained upbeat amid expectations of economic stability, a strengthening rupee, and hopes of monetary easing in the coming months. The local equity benchmark indices delivered another impressive performance, ending the day with significant gains driven by strong buying activity in the banking and fertilizer sectors, it added.

The ready market volume stood at 1.032 billion shares, slightly lower than the 1.144 billion shares traded in the previous session. However, the traded value increased to Rs 44 billion, up from Rs 35.238 billion a day earlier. Meanwhile, the overall market capitalization posted a strong gain of Rs 233 billion, rising to Rs 15.472 trillion from Rs 15.239 trillion in the last session.

Among the volume leaders, Kohinoor Spinning emerged as the most traded stock with 84.98 million shares changing hands with a closing rate Rs.6.39. It was closely followed by Bank of Punjab with 73.83 million shares and Sui Southern Gas Company with 69.16 million shares which closed at Rs 10.92 and Rs 44.73 respectively.

Among the top gainers in the ready market were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which jumped by an extraordinary Rs 1,616.70 to close at Rs 17,783.73, and Khyber Textile Mills Limited, which surged by Rs 118.44 to settle at Rs 1,374.41. On the other hand, the laggards included Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which dropped by Rs 223.33 to finish at Rs 23,390, and Supernet Technologies Limited, which declined by Rs 71.02 to close at Rs 844.28.

Market breadth remained firmly positive. In the ready market, 233 scrips posted gains against 206 losses, while 40 closed unchanged among 479 total active companies.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index finished at 20,542.80 points, gaining 110.64 points or 0.54 percent, with a total turnover of 8.41 million shares. The BR Cement Index, however, slipped by 67.78 points or 0.64 percent to close at 10,552.62, with 45.93 million shares traded.

The BR Commercial Banks Index posted a strong performance, rising by 1,575.13 points or 4.67 percent to settle at 35,273.89, accompanied by a turnover of 180.05 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 79.84 points or 0.39 percent to close at 20,708.96, with a total volume of 17.35 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index also ended on a positive note, up 107.96 points or 0.9 percent to 12,057.89, with 98.51 million shares changing hands. Lastly, the BR Technology & Communication Index gained 58.48 points or 2 percent, closing at 2,981.18, with a total turnover of 119.46 million shares.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks closed at a new all-time high amid upbeat data on CPI inflation, which eased to 3.4 percent year-on-year for June 2025, alongside government projections of rising exports and inflation ranging between 5-7 percent for FY26.

He noted that the government’s decision to abolish extra duties on industrial power tariffs and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in driving the bullish close at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

