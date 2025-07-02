AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 Jul, 2025 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has asked all the ministries/Divisions to get declaration of assets held and acquired by the officers for the financial year ending June 30, 2025 under their administrative control.

In a letter to all the ministries/Divisions, Establishment Division has referred to Rule 12 of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1964 and administrative instructions issued by the Establishment Division from time to time, on the issue of assets declaration.

Establishment Division has requested ministries/Divisions to obtain declarations of assets and liabilities for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, from the officers belonging to occupational cadres serving officers and officials of the respective Ministry/Division on the prescribed proforma, which is also available on the Establishment Division by July 25, 2025.

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

According to the letter Establishment Division maintains the record of Declaration of Asses of PAS, PSP, Secretariat Group and OMG Officers. Therefore, Declarations of the officers belonging to these Groups should be forwarded to it. However, Officers belonging to these Groups serving under the respective Provincial Government may send an advance copy of their Declaration to Establishment Division to avoid delay.

The Declarations of Assets in respect of all other service group/cadres will be l be maintained their respective ministries/Divisions/departments.

The Establishment further stated that non-compliance of the prescribed Rules and Instructions issued thereof from time to time, tantamount to ‘Misconduct’ within the meaning of Rule 2(k) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Further, in light of Rule 7 (j) of Civil Servants Promotion (BS-18 to BS-21) Rules.2019 “the civil servant who has not submitted his/her annual declaration of assets liabilities forms for the last five years” will be deferred from promotion in the respective promotion boards.

A certificate to the effect that such declarations have been obtained from all employees other than those under administrative Control of Establishment Division should be forwarded to the Establishment Division no later than September 25, 2025.

