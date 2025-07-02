Sindh to recruit 4,400 new teachers: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced good news for the public that in the next quarter, the recruitment of 4,400 new teachers, the establishment of four new IBA community colleges, and the provision of financial autonomy to 34,000 schools will begin.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that thousands of deserving students will also receive scholarships through the Sindh Education Endowment Fund.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that funds are being released on a priority basis to allocate a substantial amount of Rs326.5 billion for the health sector.

The expansion of SIUT, PPHI, NICVD, and Chandka Medical College Hospital, along with the upgrading of ambulance services, are the government’s top priorities.

He said that under the special development package allocated for Karachi, road, water, sewage, and mass transit projects will commence soon.