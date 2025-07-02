Nestlé Pakistan inaugurates clean drinking water facility in Gilgit

GILGIT: Nestlé Pakistan recently inaugurated a clean and safe drinking water facility in Jutial, Gilgit that aims to cater to more than 10,000 people in the region daily.

Inaugurating the facility, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said “Access to clean and safe drinking water is an absolute necessity for all of us, and I am touched that Nestlé has focused so much of its community efforts for the people of Gilgit. It is a remarkable contribution, and I am hopeful that people will truly benefit from this.”

