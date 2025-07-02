AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-02

Export businesses from upper Sindh: TDAP organises consultative session

Press Release Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 07:33am

SUKKUR: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur organised a consultative session on ‘Encouraging Export Businesses from Upper Sindh’. The session was collaborated by the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and the State Bank of Pakistan Sukkur.

The objective of the session was to apprise the participants about the working and mandate of various departments and organisations that directly and indirectly support the flourishing of the trade industry of the region.

The Deputy Director TDAP Sukkur briefed the audience about the role of TDAP, the Ministry of Commerce, and Pakistan’s Trade Missions Abroad, which work for the development and promotion of Pakistani Trade potential to international import markets.

