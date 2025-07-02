Water level sharply rises in Tarbela Dam

PESHAWAR: Due to continuous monsoon rains, the water level in Tarbela Dam has started to rise significantly. According to the Dam Spokesman on Tuesday, the water level has now reached 1,402 feet above the dead level. In response, the district administration has imposed Section 144 on water channels near Khanpur Dam to ensure public safety.

The Haripur district authorities have begun strict monitoring of all nearby waterways, leading to multiple arrests for violations of the restrictions.

The dam spokesman informed that Tarbela Dam is currently receiving an inflow of 294,000 cusecs of water, while the outflow is 150,000 cusecs.

The spokesperson added that the dead level of the dam is 1,402 feet, while its maximum storage capacity is 1,550 feet.

All 17 power generation units of the dam’s powerhouse are operational and have a combined electricity production capacity of 4,888 megawatts.