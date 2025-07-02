Pakistan assumes UNSC’s Presidency for July: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July 2025, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan announced here on Tuesday.

Pakistan undertakes this responsibility with a deep sense of purpose, humility and conviction, he added.

“Our approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism,” Ambassador Khan remarked.

As a country that has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings to the Security Council an objective, principled and balanced perspective shaped by its foreign policy, past experience at the Council and its long-standing contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security including through UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts, the FO spokesperson highlighted.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed will preside over the meetings on key global issues during the month of July.

In preparing the Council’s Programme of Work for July, Pakistan has pursued a transparent, balanced and consultative approach. We are mindful of the multiple, interlocking challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions. The immense human cost of these crises demands a Security Council that is responsive, credible and effective.

During its Presidency, Pakistan will promote substantive and action-oriented deliberations. Inclusive engagement will be ensured and constructive dialogue fostered across all agenda items. Pakistan remains committed to serving as a bridge between the Security Council and the broader UN membership, guided by the belief that maintenance of international peace and security is a shared responsibility.

The Presidency will convene two high-level signature events during July: an open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”, to be held on July 22; and a briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-Regional Organizations: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)”, scheduled for July 24. Both meetings will be chaired by Senator Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, who will also preside over the quarterly open debate on the Question of Palestine on 23 July 2025.

Pakistan looks forward to working closely with all Council members to promote timely and united action, in line with the Council’s Charter responsibilities and the expectations of the international community.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan takes on this responsibility with humility, conviction and profound commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism.

“Our presidency comes at a time of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises across the world. We will strive to steer the Security Council towards responsive and effective action grounded in dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution,” he added.

“Pakistan looks forward to working with all UN members to pursue inclusive, balanced, and action-oriented outcomes,” he remarked.

It is worth mentioning here that Security Council’s presidency is part of Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began in January 2025. The presidency rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order.

