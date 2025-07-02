IG Islamabad speaks about performance of police department

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have resolved several unsolved blind murder cases, including the high-profile killing of Sardar Fahim, using modern investigative tools and coordinated operations.

Speaking at a presser alongside IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior police officials, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry commended the ICT Police for professional handling of a string of complex cases that had caused widespread public concern in the capital. “These are not just arrests of suspects, the real culprits have been apprehended and publicly identified,” he said, listing several cases including the murder of an Islamic University student named Iman, the killing of social media star Sana Yusuf, the rape of a foreign national, the kidnapping of a three-year-old child, and multiple robbery-related homicides.

The minister added that the Islamabad Police were undergoing institutional improvements, holding corrupt officers accountable, and setting benchmarks for other law enforcement agencies across Pakistan.

He declined to comment on internal personnel controversies but stressed that capable officers would be shielded from political interference.

The IGP provided details of the investigations, including the Fahim case, which he said was initially “blind,” with no suspects or digital evidence.

“It is our responsibility to protect citizens,” he said. “These were disturbing cases, but every single one has been solved. The success rate is 100 percent.”

The Fahim case, in particular, presented investigators with significant challenges. Fahim was found dead at his residence on June 25. According to police, the crime scene was chaotic, with no clear leads. The CCTV footage and forensic evidence yielded little.

DIG Jawad Qamar led an extensive operation, deploying 11 investigation and operations teams. SSP Investigation Usman and SSP Operations Shoaib headed six and five teams, respectively. Officers included homicide experts, intelligence analysts, and even traffic police with local knowledge. A CIA unit under DSP Salman Shah also participated.

Investigators reviewed 271 CCTV feeds and conducted geo-fencing in 29 locations. They analysed more than 4,100 phone call records and interrogated 57 suspects. Over 200 known offenders were cross-checked in jails across Punjab, including Adiala and Kot Lakhpat.

Nine targeted raids followed, informed by digital intelligence tools and analysts like IT expert Abbas. After six days of investigation, leads emerged. Police conducted coordinated raids in Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Chiniot – roughly 350km from Islamabad – and arrested two suspects. The murder weapon and stolen items were recovered.

The motive was confirmed as robbery. One suspect, a repeat offender with over 25 FIRs, had done surveillance of the area for vulnerable homes.

On the night of the incident, the pair broke into Fahim’s residence. When Fahim resisted, he was attacked with a metal rod, restrained, and fatally injured.

Rizvi said the breakthrough came not through chance but through tireless, coordinated police work.

A senior officer added, “The real test begins now – to ensure justice is served.”

Officials also highlighted broader progress. Crime in Islamabad has dropped by 37 per cent over the past year, and 59 per cent in specific categories, they said. Vehicle thefts and armed robberies are being resolved within hours, they claimed.

While acknowledging public criticism of the police, Rizvi urged recognition of officers’ efforts. “The same force that is often blamed is capable of delivering results,” he said. “These officers worked around the clock, with no jurisdictional conflict, no desire for personal credit – only one goal: justice.”

Rizvi concluded by reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to institutional reform, anti-corruption efforts, and capacity building. “We are not only solving crimes,” he said, “We are rebuilding public trust – one case at a time.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025