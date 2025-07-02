Punjab plans uniform development under CM’s vision

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that planning has been done for the work on the Punjab Development Programme as per the Chief Minister’s vision of uniform development in all areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on Tuesday to review the progress on the Punjab Development Programme (PDP). Special Secretary Arshad Baig and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi attended the meeting while Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), gave a briefing on the development made so far.

On this occasion, the Minister directed the implementation of PC-1 as per the guidelines issued to PMDFC, saying all possible steps are being taken for the early start of the project. He urged that work should be done on the lines of the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) and it should be adopted as a model. “The completion of the project will meet the needs of the cities for the next 25 years,” he added.

