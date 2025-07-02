UHS launches Haematology course

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore commenced a comprehensive four-day training course on Tuesday titled “Core Concepts in Haematology”, aimed at strengthening the theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills of medical professionals in the field of hematology.

The course organized by the Hematology department was inaugurated by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, who, in his welcome address, emphasized the growing significance of hematology in both clinical and research domains. “The practice of medicine is becoming increasingly reliant on precise diagnostics. Hematology is at the heart of this evolution, and through this program, we aim to equip our professionals with the skills and insight necessary to meet the challenges of modern healthcare,” he said.

He further encouraged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity, stating, “This course is not just a learning exercise, it is an opportunity to grow, exchange ideas, and make the most of expert-led training.”

