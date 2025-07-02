AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
‘AMI will control power theft, facilitate online billing payment’

Press Release Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:03am

FAISALABAD: The practical implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) will not only enable accurate electricity billing to consumers, but it will also help to control electricity theft and facilitate immediate online billing payment said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Aamer.

He further said that in areas where AMI meters are installed, there will be no possibility of any error in billing due to the automated payment system, and the elimination of manual intervention will reduce operational costs.

In this connection, Director AMI FESCO Rao Muhammad Ali said that FESCO has so far completed the installation of total 16,401 AMI meters, including 1,415 three-phase AMI TOU meters of various types up to loads of 40 KW and more than 40 KW. He said that FESCO has finalized a plan to purchase 58,000 three-phase and 300,000 single-phase AMI meters during this fiscal year so that consumers receive bills with accurate readings. He made it clear that all industrial and Tube Wells with loads of 40 KW and above will be equipped with AMI meters by October 2025.

The Director AMI Rao Muhammad Ali further said that the installation of AMI meters will not only enable real-time data monitoring but will also enable detection of unusual power consumption. Tampering with the meter or meter reversal will be detected immediately with AMI, which will also help in eliminating power theft. In addition, the installation of AMI meters will also make it possible to reduce line losses.

He further informed that all AMI meters are being monitored through the MDM portal, the facility of this portal is available up to the SDO level, while it is possible to access 24-hour AMI meter data and load profile with one click.

