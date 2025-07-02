AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Jul 02, 2025

Strict monitoring of all routes of Muharram processions ordered

Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister and in-charge of Muharram Arrangements for Faisalabad Division, Azma Bokhari, visited Chiniot to review the administrative and security preparations for the sacred month of Muharram.

At the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, DC Safiullah Gondal and DPO Abdullah Ahmad briefed the minister on the ongoing arrangements.

Addressing the officials, Azma Bokhari gave clear directives, stating that providing protection and essential facilities to mourners is the top priority of the Punjab Government. No negligence or loophole will be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Meeting with procession organizers and license holders, the minister emphasized that the Muharram teaches us patience, harmony, and unity. On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are actively working across all districts to ensure peace and smooth arrangements at every level.”

She noted that strict monitoring of all routes of processions and religious gatherings is in progress. Flashpoints are on high alert, security agencies are in full coordination, and scholars from Peace Committees are in close contact. She said a zero-tolerance policy is in place for those spreading hate or incitement on social media. A dedicated team is monitoring online activity 24/7, and no miscreant will escape legal action.”

She also shared that CCTV surveillance is active along procession routes. Facilities such as mobile hospitals, clinics-on-wheels, and water sprinklers are available for the convenience of mourners. “This is not just a religious responsibility; it is a national duty to maintain peace and order, and it requires joint efforts from all segments of society, she said.”

The minister added that she would remain present in the Faisalabad Division until the conclusion of Ashura processions and gatherings. She appreciated the performance of the Chiniot administration and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by local organizers.

Speaking to the media, Azma highlighted the progress under the Punjab Development Program, stating: “Streets are being built across the province, villages are being turned into model villages, and sewerage systems are being upgraded.” She concluded by saying that with collective efforts, we will promote exemplary peace, tolerance, and unity during the sacred days of Muharram.”

