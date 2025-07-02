Law & order during Muharram: CM directs action against dissemination of fake news

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special measures have been taken for the first time to monitor and prevent fake news for establishing law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

A new system has been implemented and a special Control Room has been established in this regard.

The CM directed to launch strict legal action against the dissemination of fake news on the social media during Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, tracing of people who are involved in disseminating controversial contents on the social media accounts has been launched and a strict legal action is being taken. Dozens of controversial social media accounts have been blocked across Punjab on the report of the Special Branch.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a Cyber Patrol Unit will perform its duties for the first time in the province during Ashura.

A special portal of PITB has also been activated for monitoring and reporting objectionable social media contents.

The special cell will monitor 24/7 social media contents pertaining to religious hatred and sectarianism.

After reporting controversial content on the portal, the account is blocked and the whereabouts of the account holder is traced. The Chief Minister directed to initiate special measures to ensure a complete ban on the promotion and publication of contents based on religious hatred and speeches. She also directed to ensure a complete ban on the usage of drone cameras under any circumstance.

She directed to carry out the deployment of a Quick Response Force to ensure complete security of Muharram processions and gatherings. Iron pipes will be installed on all sides for security purposes during the Muharram processions. Special cameras will be installed at the entrance gate of every procession during the Ashura so that the visitors can be identified by their faces.

The CM directed to deploy female police officers and personnel for the security of female mourners in the gatherings and processions. She highlighted, “The Karbala incident imparts us a lesson to adopt peace and tolerance. All possible steps will be taken to ensure peace and order during the Ashura.” She asserted, “In the context of the current global situation, the holy month of Muharram is extremely sensitive and there is absolutely no room for committing negligence by the relevant stakeholders in the performance of their duties.”

