Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

Fatima Fertilizer’s Sarsabz Tabeer launches healthcare initiative

Press Release Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:12am

LAHORE: As part of its ongoing commitment to empower rural women and female farmers, Fatima Fertilizer, under its flagship Sarsabz Tabeer initiative, has launched a new health-focused intervention in collaboration with Mukhtar A. Sheikh Memorial Welfare Hospital (MASH) and the Government of Punjab.

The first Free Medical Camp under this new health initiative was successfully held on June 26th at THQ Hospital Kehrorpaka, Lodhran, targeting underserved communities where access to quality healthcare remains a challenge.

The camp provided free medical consultations and medicines to a total of 400 participants including female farmers, children and their families, with a panel of specialists from various fields, including Gynecology, Pediatrics, Nephrology, Family Medicine, Neurology, and Ophthalmology.

The event was attended by Multan Division Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ashraf Saleh Khan, and Babar Khan Marketing Head, who led the camp on behalf of MASH, along with Noor Malik, Brand Manager at Fatima Fertilizer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

