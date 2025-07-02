AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-07-02

Reserved seats ruling

Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 07:06am

EDITORIAL: The Supreme Court Constitutional Bench verdict denying the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) its claim to reserved seats for women and minorities — and reallocating them to other parties in the national and provincial assemblies, primarily those belonging to the ruling coalition — is set to reshape the political landscape in significant ways. It also invites deeper reflection on the trajectory of recent judicial verdicts, particularly in relation to the principle of independence of the judiciary — whether it truly exists in the country, and the point at which it may begin to blur into judicial overreach.

The decision overturned the top court’s July 2024 verdict that had recognised the PTI as a parliamentary party and affirmed its eligibility for reserved seats, thereby reversing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) earlier move to deny these seats to the PTI-backed SIC.

The Constitutional Bench’s judgement now effectively grants the ruling coalition a cast-iron two-thirds majority in parliament — one it did not, it must be noted, secure through a direct electoral mandate. The fact remains that PTI-backed independents had emerged as the largest bloc in parliament following last year’s elections, and the current makeup of the legislature does not reflect that reality. The opposition now stands significantly diminished, with limited capacity to influence legislation or hold the government to account, calling into question the health of representative politics.

One must recall that the controversy over the reserved seats only arose because of a series of actions taken by the ECP ahead of the 2024 elections and mis-steps by the PTI thereafter that ultimately compromised the PTI’s mandate. Chief among these was the ECP’s decision to bar the party from using its electoral symbol, citing major irregularities in its intra-party elections. This decision was later upheld by a Supreme Court bench headed by the then chief justice Qazi Faez Esa in another ruling that had sparked much division and debate.

Crucially, it also caused confusion over whether losing the electoral symbol had an impact on the PTI’s standing as a political party that could contest the elections in its own right. That uncertainty, in turn, led to the classification of PTI-backed candidates as independents, and set off the legal and constitutional wrangling over the allocation of reserved seats. The PTI’s decision to get its members that were elected as independents to join the Sunni Ittehad Council that did not contest the elections as a party and therefore had no representation undermined their claim for allocation of reserved seats.

This latest Supreme Court verdict is part of a series of rulings in recent years that have generated considerable consternation, appearing to rely more on procedural technicalities than on a consistent interpretation of constitutional principles or democratic intent.

One is reminded, for instance, of the 2022 judgement in which the court had held that the votes cast contrary to the parliamentary party line under Article 63-A should not be counted and the erring legislators whose votes were disallowed should also be deseated. This ruling, delivered following Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister with the help of defectors from the PTI and the PML-Q, had essentially rewritten the Constitution, which in fact does allow legislators to vote against party lines when electing a chief minister at the risk and penalty of losing their seat.

When key judicial decisions — whether related to Article 63-A, the denial of the PTI’s electoral symbol or the latest ruling on the reserved seats — rest on narrow legal interpretations and technicalities, they inevitably raise fears about both judicial overreach and the true independence of the judiciary. These were the very concerns that this newspaper had also voiced at the time of the 26th Amendment passage, which had substantially reshaped the structure and internal dynamics of the judiciary, as well as its relationship with the executive.

In fact, one could argue that the reserved seats ruling is a direct consequence of the shifts introduced by the 26th Amendment. One only hopes that the long-term impact of these shifts does not further erode the public’s trust in the democratic process and representative governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC PTI ECP reserved seats SIC Reserved seats case Reserved seats verdict constitutional bench 26th Amendment Reserved seats ruling

Comments

200 characters

Reserved seats ruling

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories