AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-02

Trump must put his words into action

Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 07:08am

Indeed, US President Donald Trump’s statement that the US is pushing for a truce in Gaza by “sometime next week” has given birth to some legitimate hopes that Israel’s war machinery will stop killing and maiming more Palestinians very soon.

Through these columns I would urge the head of government of world’s most powerful country to walk the talk in order to strengthen his credentials for the Nobel Peace Prize. No doubt, President Trump is rightly credited for effecting a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.

He also successfully ended the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last month. It is quite likely that he would be using his good offices for a much-needed ceasefire in Gaza where human misery has reached a situation, which is beyond description, beyond atrocious and beyond inhumane.

Doctors in Gaza, for example, have warned that thousands of babies could die, as baby formula supplies run dry under Israel’s inhumane blockade.

President Trump must do the needful so as to become the fifth president of the US to have won the Nobel Peace Prize (after Barrack Obama, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter, with Carter becoming the recipient of Nobel Peace Prize after leaving office).

In sum, the situation has clearly thrown up an opportunity for President Trump. He should grab it with both hands.

Laiba Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US Gaza US President Donald Trump Israel Gaza war Gaza truce Iran Israel war

Comments

200 characters

Trump must put his words into action

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories