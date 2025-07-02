Trump must put his words into action

Indeed, US President Donald Trump’s statement that the US is pushing for a truce in Gaza by “sometime next week” has given birth to some legitimate hopes that Israel’s war machinery will stop killing and maiming more Palestinians very soon.

Through these columns I would urge the head of government of world’s most powerful country to walk the talk in order to strengthen his credentials for the Nobel Peace Prize. No doubt, President Trump is rightly credited for effecting a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.

He also successfully ended the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last month. It is quite likely that he would be using his good offices for a much-needed ceasefire in Gaza where human misery has reached a situation, which is beyond description, beyond atrocious and beyond inhumane.

Doctors in Gaza, for example, have warned that thousands of babies could die, as baby formula supplies run dry under Israel’s inhumane blockade.

President Trump must do the needful so as to become the fifth president of the US to have won the Nobel Peace Prize (after Barrack Obama, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter, with Carter becoming the recipient of Nobel Peace Prize after leaving office).

In sum, the situation has clearly thrown up an opportunity for President Trump. He should grab it with both hands.

Laiba Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025