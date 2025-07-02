AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Markets Print 2025-07-02

Gold prices soar

Published 02 Jul, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a big increase on Tuesday, following a strong rise in the international market. Global gold prices jumped by $66, reaching $3,348 per ounce.

This pushed local gold prices up as well. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold rose by Rs6,600 per tola, now selling at Rs356,800. The price for 10 grams also went up by Rs5,658 to Rs305,898.

Silver prices, which had been stable for some time, also made a strong comeback. In the local market, silver increased by Rs52 per tola to reach Rs3,864, while 10 grams went up by Rs45 to Rs3,287. In the global market, silver was trading at $37 per ounce.

It is worth noting that gold and silver prices in the open market may differ from those established by the association.

