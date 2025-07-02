PSD striving for promotion of sports culture

LAHORE: Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said that the promotion of sports culture across the province is prime objective of Punjab Sports Department and the successful holding of Summer Sports Camps in all districts of the province is also part of this campaign.

During his visit to different summer sports camps at various venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Tuesday, the DG Sports Punjab inspected the facilities and arrangements in tennis, football, athletics and cricket summer camps during his visit. He also asked the participating athletes about the quality of training and other facilities being provided during the training camps.

He said that Summer Sports Camps are in progress throughout the Punjab province in which more than 3,300 male and female athletes are being trained under the supervision of qualified coaches.

On Tuesday, as many as 144 male and female athletes participated in athletics camp where qualified coaches conducted different sessions to train the camp probable while the football camp saw participation of more than 84 male and female players. At hockey summer camp, more than 70 male and female players attended the rigorous training session under the watchful eyes of senior coaches. On the other hand, over 30 players participated in cricket camp.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025