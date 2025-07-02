AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

PPRA launches pilot phase of first E-Disposal Module

Press Release Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has launched the pilot phase of Pakistan’s first E-Disposal Module of the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS), marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital public procurement landscape.

The Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, formally inaugurated the piloting of the system during a ceremony held at the Project Management Unit (PMU) EPADS, Islamabad.

The E-Disposal system is developed to streamline the disposal of government assets and to support the privatization process in Pakistan?

The pilot phase of the system was commenced with the Pakistan Customs and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. These institutions will begin mandatory implementation of the platform from July 1, 2025, ahead of its full-scale rollout across the Federal Government by December 2025.

Following the inaugural ceremony, a three-day training session was organized for Master Trainers on the e-Disposal Module. The capacity-building initiative was attended by 26 officials from Pakistan Customs and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training—two of the first institutions engaged in the pilot phase.

On this occasion, MD PPRA Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the PMU team and encouraged participants to fully utilize the system and provide constructive feedback. He emphasized that the feedback would be instrumental in refining the system before its rollout across all procuring agencies.

Qureshi further highlighted that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan, PPRA has successfully digitised the national public procurement landscape through EPADS. The system is currently operational across 8046 federal and provincial procuring agencies and connects over 32,000 registered suppliers. During the fiscal year 2024–25, procurements worth Rs748 billion were executed via EPADS, with an additional Rs2,602 billion in the process.

On this occasion, Project Director PMU, Sheikh Afzaal Raza, and Senior Specialist (Training & Capacity Building), Atique Sultan Raja, along with their respective teams, were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPRA EPADS E Disposal Module

Comments

200 characters

PPRA launches pilot phase of first E-Disposal Module

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories