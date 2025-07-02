PPRA launches pilot phase of first E-Disposal Module

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has launched the pilot phase of Pakistan’s first E-Disposal Module of the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS), marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital public procurement landscape.

The Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, formally inaugurated the piloting of the system during a ceremony held at the Project Management Unit (PMU) EPADS, Islamabad.

The E-Disposal system is developed to streamline the disposal of government assets and to support the privatization process in Pakistan?

The pilot phase of the system was commenced with the Pakistan Customs and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. These institutions will begin mandatory implementation of the platform from July 1, 2025, ahead of its full-scale rollout across the Federal Government by December 2025.

Following the inaugural ceremony, a three-day training session was organized for Master Trainers on the e-Disposal Module. The capacity-building initiative was attended by 26 officials from Pakistan Customs and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training—two of the first institutions engaged in the pilot phase.

On this occasion, MD PPRA Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the PMU team and encouraged participants to fully utilize the system and provide constructive feedback. He emphasized that the feedback would be instrumental in refining the system before its rollout across all procuring agencies.

Qureshi further highlighted that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan, PPRA has successfully digitised the national public procurement landscape through EPADS. The system is currently operational across 8046 federal and provincial procuring agencies and connects over 32,000 registered suppliers. During the fiscal year 2024–25, procurements worth Rs748 billion were executed via EPADS, with an additional Rs2,602 billion in the process.

On this occasion, Project Director PMU, Sheikh Afzaal Raza, and Senior Specialist (Training & Capacity Building), Atique Sultan Raja, along with their respective teams, were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025