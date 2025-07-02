Social media: Police take action against objectionable content

LAHORE: Punjab Police is taking strict action against individuals promoting objectionable content on social media in the context of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Punjab Police spokesperson stated that 33 incidents of uploading objectionable and hateful content on social media platforms were reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 18 cases were registered, and 20 individuals were arrested for sharing such content.

Among the reported incidents, 21 were on Facebook, 3 on WhatsApp, and 9 on other platforms. So far, a total of 34 cases have been registered and 37 individuals have been arrested in connection with the dissemination of objectionable content.

