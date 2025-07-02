AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Health insurance plan to continue uninterrupted: minister

Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:30am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the health insurance program for the people of Punjab will continue uninterrupted.

Salman said the Punjab government has recently paid Rs 22 billion in the last five years in terms of medicines in government hospitals and the closure of Sehat Card in government hospitals will not have any impact on providing free treatment to the people.

The decision to limit Sehat Card to private hospitals has been taken in view of the betterment of the people and the sustainability of the health system, he said, adding: "The shortage of money for the health insurance program in government hospitals will be paid by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. There is no shortage of medicines in government hospitals at present."

He added the department has a huge amount of Rs 32 billion to ensure the availability of medicines, under which the process of supplying medicines to government hospitals is underway. The stock of medicines is available in sufficient quantity in government hospitals and the supply of medicines is being continuously increased with time, he said.

According to him, the Punjab government is committed to providing the best, quality and free treatment to the people. We will continue to take all possible steps for the further improvement of the health sector. The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education is monitoring the supply of medicines in government hospitals on a daily basis.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

