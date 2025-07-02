AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

Revival of Jirga system in erstwhile Fata: Govt to include tribal elders, legal experts: minister

Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:32am

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRAN, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that federal government is going to include tribal elders and legal experts in the revival of Jirga system in the merged districts of the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (Fata).

He expressed these views while presiding over an introductory meeting of the high-level meeting regarding the revival of Jirga system in former Fata and other matters on Tuesday.

Besides, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Planning Ihsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhery, Advisor to KP CM Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif, Secretary Kashmir Affairs Zafar Hassan, Chief Secretary KP Syed Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Zulfikar Hameed, former chief secretary KP Shakeel Durrani and others.

The meeting discussed an effective alternative system for development of justice system in merged districts and bringing traditional Jirga system in harmony with the constitutional judicial system.

Speaking in the meeting, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, who is also the convener of the committee said that proposals regarding the development of peace and law and order would presented in the meeting, saying recommendations for the uplift of tribesmen would be framed in consultations with tribesmen.

The meeting also agreed on the formation of a sub-committee and holding next meeting in Peshawar.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Ihsan Iqbal said that minimizming dependence on police and provision of justice at grass-root level is essential. He said that KP government is major stakeholder in the process.

He said that they determined to move forward jointly and paid tributes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Governor KP Faisal Kundi in this regard.

Ihsan Iqbal called for the inclusion of the elected public representatives and tribal elites in the ongoing process.

