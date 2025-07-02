Military and diplomatic: ‘India under intense mental stress after facing repeated failures’

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that Indian PM Narendra Modi and his team is under intense mental stress after facing repeated military and diplomatic failures.

He stated that the collapse of India’s false narrative, it’s deteriorating internal political situation, serious human rights violations, and atrocities against minorities, including the Kashmiri Muslims and Dalits, have drawn open criticism from several European nations and international human rights organizations, further damaging India’s global standing.

He said that the Modi government, in an attempt to garner cheap popularity and divert global attention from internal crises such as the farmers’ movement and rising inflation, is preparing for another attack on Pakistan. A new false flag operation could be staged to justify this aggression.

According to a recent UN report, more than 3,600 political arrests were made in India in 2024, highlighting the severity of its internal conditions.

Mian Zahid Hussain warned that if India launches another attack on Pakistan, the response will be so severe that the world will forget the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. He said that attempts to increase ratings without capability will cost both Modi and India dearly.

He emphasized that the morale and training of Pakistan’s armed forces are not only high but, according to the 2023 Global Firepower Report, Pakistan’s military ranks as the ninth-largest and one of the most organized in the world.

Mian Zahid Hussain added that the recent speech by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has made it clear that Pakistan is at a decisive stage in its war against terrorism, and India aims to sabotage this progress. In recent years, India has attempted two military incursions, both of which were repelled entirely by Pakistan, which proved Pakistan’s military capability and caused significant international embarrassment for India.

He further stated that global powers must not remain silent. If India turns South Asia into a battlefield, the consequences will be felt worldwide, affecting not only humanitarian but also economic and geopolitical aspects. South Asia houses 25 percent of the world’s population, and a conflict between two nuclear powers in this region would pose an unimaginable threat to global peace.

He demanded that the Kashmir dispute be resolved immediately, and violations of the Indus Waters Treaty must be stopped, as lasting peace can only be achieved through a just political solution.

He said that the recent 18 percent increase in Pakistan’s defense budget is a clear indication that we are not willing to compromise on our security.

