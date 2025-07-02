AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

DC urges Muharram procession organisers to promote peace

Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:39am

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has appealed to the organisers and custodians of Muharram processions to act as ‘ambassadors of peace’ for the district administration, urging them to promote harmony, tolerance, and unity while upholding the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views during his visits to various Ashura procession routes, said Deputy Commissioner spokesperson on Tuesday. The administration is finalising all arrangements for the upcoming Muharram and Ashura period, aiming to ensure peaceful observances and exemplary services for the citizens.

The DC conducted detailed inspections of Ashura procession routes, including Syed Mehdi Hussain Imam Bargah and Gawal Mandi Railway Road, to personally oversee the preparations. He was accompanied by the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, and other relevant officials.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Muhammad Saqib Trazi provided a comprehensive briefing on the arrangements, confirming that Rescue 1122 teams and Clinic on Wheels services will be deployed along all Muharram and Ashura procession routes. Furthermore, medical aid camps and water stalls will be set up to cater to the needs of the participants.

The DC reiterated that the administration will maintain continuous monitoring of all religious gatherings and processions throughout Muharram-ul-Haram, stressing that no negligence in arrangements will be tolerated.

“Directives have been issued for the completion of all construction work along procession routes before the eve of Ashura. Additionally, WASA officials have been instructed to make special arrangements given the monsoon season, ensuring efficient drainage. Unnecessary obstructions and encroachments along routes are to be removed immediately,” he said, warning that strict action will be taken against violators of the Loudspeaker Act, and urged citizens to contact the District Administration Control Room at 03070002345 in case of any emergency.

