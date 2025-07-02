CTO Lahore achieves assigned target for June

LAHORE: The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore has achieved assigned target of collecting Rs 37 billion for the month of June, showing a growth of 50 percent over June 2024.

It is further highlighted that for the financial year 2024-2025, the CTO Lahore has achieved a growth of 42% which is the highest in all field formations of Lahore as well as Punjab under the leadership of Saadia Sadaf Gillani, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office, Lahore. It is worth mentioning Gillani is recently promoted to BS-22 by the federal government.

