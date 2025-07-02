CDA Board approves key decisions

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, in its 12th meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, approved key decisions regarding the revision of property transfer fees, activation of the Gandhara Heritage and Cultural Centre in F-9 Park, and legal compliance on multiple land-related matters.

The meeting, attended by CDA Board members, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and senior officials, reviewed a range of agenda items. It was decided to prepare recommendations on transfer fees, registration charges, and stamp duties applicable to urban and rural properties, including housing societies within Islamabad’s jurisdiction, in line with legal frameworks.

To ensure proper adjustment of maintenance staff being transferred from the Public Works Department (PWD) to CDA, the board resolved to seek formal guidance from the Establishment and Cabinet Divisions.

A detailed feasibility plan was also approved for the swift operationalisation of the Gandhara Heritage and Cultural Centre. The revenue from this project will be directed towards civic development, beautification, and public welfare initiatives.

Other decisions included the issuance of an NOC in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s ruling in Writ Petition No 2214/2022, approval of plot return by Motamar Al-Alam Al-Islami, and alternate plot allocation in Sector I-10/3.

Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to transforming Islamabad into a model city through efficient urban planning and citizen-centric development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025