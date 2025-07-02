National Logistic Day: Message from Mr. Amjad Ali CEO Paklink Shipping Services

TEXT: A Visionary Leader in Freight Forwarding and Social Impact

With nearly three decades of unwavering dedication to the freight forwarding industry, Mr. Amjad Ali, CEO of Paklink Shipping Services, Karachi, stands as a prominent figure in Pakistan’s logistics landscape. Starting his journey in 1996, Mr. Ali transformed a vision into reality when he founded Paklink Shipping Services in 2003, beginning with only a handful of employees. Today, under his dynamic leadership, the company has grown into a robust organization of over 85 professionals, offering a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions across sea, air, road, and warehousing services.

Mr. Ali’s commitment to operational excellence and customer-centric solutions has placed Paklink Shipping Services among the leading freight forwarding companies in the region. The firm is not only known for its performance and integrity but also for its agility in addressing modern logistics challenges in a rapidly evolving global market.

Beyond corporate leadership, Mr. Amjad Ali has consistently played an instrumental role in advocating for the freight forwarding community through his active involvement with the Pakistan International Freight Forwarding Association (PIFFA). He has served the industry with distinction, voicing the concerns of freight forwarders at both provincial and federal levels. His tireless efforts have been central to pushing for regulatory reforms, streamlining customs processes, and securing fair treatment for logistics operators.

Recognized as a staunch advocate for the logistics sector, Mr. Ali’s leadership has inspired collaborative dialogue between the government and private sector stakeholders. His advocacy has contributed to the development of policies that support the growth and sustainability of freight forwarding in Pakistan.

Outside the boardroom, Mr. Ali’s commitment to social welfare is equally impactful. Deeply connected to his roots, he remains actively involved in community development initiatives in his hometown and beyond. From supporting education to healthcare and disaster relief efforts, he brings the same dedication and compassion to his philanthropic work as he does to his professional endeavors.

In a field that demands precision, resilience, and foresight, Mr. Amjad Ali continues to lead with integrity, vision, and a profound sense of responsibility—to both the industry and society at large.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025