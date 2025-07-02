AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-02

KPRA collects Rs51.56bn, surpassing target by Rs4.56bn

Recorder Report Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 07:27am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully collected Rs 51.56 billion against the target of Rs. 47 billion assigned to it by the provincial government for the financial year 2024-25.

Despite the overall economic situation, the Authority has shown a growth of 37% in the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to the collection of the financial year 2023-24, according to an official statement here on Tuesday.

As per the details shared by the KPRA media wing, the Authority has collected Rs40.3 billion from the sales tax on services, and Rs11.26 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). The Authority worked on broadening its tax net and took its registered taxpayers’ count to more than 25,100 by the end of this year, which also played a key role in the revenue collection growth.

Director General KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, appreciated the efforts and dedication of the KPRA staff in achieving the revenue targets set for the financial year 2024-25. She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Advisor to CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, for their continued guidance and support which played a vital role in KPRA’s success. She extended her heartfelt appreciation to the taxpayers of KPRA for their consistent trust and cooperation. “Our taxpayers are the cornerstone of our revenue system. Their compliance and commitment have made this unprecedented achievement possible,” she said.

