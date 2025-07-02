AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

PM reaffirms solidarity with Iran

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: Amid escalating regional tensions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Iran and conveyed his well-wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Dr Massoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister visited the Iranian Embassy to express support for Tehran in the wake of recent Israeli military strikes. The visit comes at a time of heightened anxiety in the region, as Iran mourns the lives lost and grapples with the aftermath of the attacks.

PM Sharif extended his deepest condolences to the people and government of Iran, paying tribute to the resilience and courage of the Iranian nation. He also offered prayers for the martyrs and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as other senior officials, the prime minister signed the condolence book placed at the embassy in honour of the victims.

Prime Minister Sharif and his delegation were received by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam and senior members of the Iranian diplomatic mission.

