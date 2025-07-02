AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Opinion Print 2025-07-02

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Putting both feet into the one mouth

Anjum Ibrahim Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:54am

“It takes a while to adjust to changed circumstances.” “IF you are referring to the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“No.”

“If you are referring to all those notified, irrespective of whether it was a morally and legally…”

“Let me hasten to say no because you are clearly putting your foot in your mouth.”

“How in the world can you manage that, put your foot in the mouth?”

“Right, focus on the inane, is that what you have learned!”

“And you have learned not to ask questions on matters you cannot possibly know. For your information, that is not all that I have learned and…”

“Here we go again – putting both feet into the one mouth.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway when I said it takes time to adjust to changed circumstances I was referring to the West – support for Israel, support for Ukraine, support for…why are you laughing?”

“Why is the West betting on the losing sides – losing on the battleground as well as on moral grounds! Ukraine is clearly losing the war on the battleground and was losing even when Biden was injecting huge amount of hardware and cash into the Ukrainian economy; and morally as Putin had warned NATO not to expand eastward way back in 2014 by pointing out that such expansion was an existential threat to his country, a warning that was disregarded. Israel attacked a country which had air power and the latest missiles with the capability of wreaking massive damage on its infrastructure and people which Iran did. And morally because….”

“Yep they are adapting my friend – Israel has gone back to bombing those with no air defences, the Gazans, and its settlers are taking over land in the West Bank, oh yes and occasionally, as the mood strikes them, bombing Beirut. And Zelenskyy is strutting around Western capitals trying to get more money and military hardware while mercilessly putting his countrymen in harm’s way and…”

“And the G7 foreign ministers have supported the IAEA chief’s request to inspect the Iranian nuclear sites - a man who reportedly provided the names of Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel, which led to their killing them with their families….”

“To preserve the Western way of life!”

“Yep – it’s labelled as self-defence, my friend.”

“Which planet do they live on?”

“Planet Democracy. Well, the process of voting these leaders out of power has begun in the West - they are all in precarious coalitions to keep the far right out, and I reckon next time around they will be out.”

“What about in the US? What about Mamdani!”

“The elections for New York mayor are in November, so who knows what the deep state can do before that.”

“Hmmmm.”

