IG Punjab orders upgradation of all police lines

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has taken a commendable initiative by issuing orders for the upgradation of all Police Lines across the province, including Lahore.

IG Punjab stated that Rs 1 billion will be spent on the upgradation of Police Lines during the current fiscal year. “Special focus will be given to the boundary walls, barracks, and kitchens of the Police Lines. Boundary walls will be made foolproof due to security concerns. Installation of additional lights, watch posts, and barbed wire will be ensured. Residential barracks for personnel will be reconstructed and renovated. Provision of all necessary facilities in the barracks will be ensured. Kitchens and stores will be upgraded in accordance with hygiene standards.

